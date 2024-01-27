Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,317,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,372 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.98. 4,879,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

