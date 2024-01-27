Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,327 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,149.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

