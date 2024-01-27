AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TH. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 300,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $968.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

