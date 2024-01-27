AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $88,540,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 606,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

