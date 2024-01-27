Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. 1,019,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

