Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of FICO stock traded down $87.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,196.36. 407,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,104. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $617.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

