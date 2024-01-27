OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,173. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.