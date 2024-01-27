AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $55.60. 333,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $55.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

