AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,403. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.