AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schneider National by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.6 %

Schneider National stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 692,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,097. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

