AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 234 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 1,020,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About Textainer Group

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.