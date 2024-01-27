2,966 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.19 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

