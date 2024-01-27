AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,878 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WDFC traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,549. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

