AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $406,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.29. 561,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,622. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.15 and its 200-day moving average is $527.08.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

