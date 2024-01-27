TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $153.00 at Truist Financial

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $144.48. 3,302,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $12,086,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

