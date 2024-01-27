TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.