AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 10,079 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,070,000 after buying an additional 385,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 77,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 456,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.15. 692,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,805. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

