Versor Investments LP Acquires 5,938 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 453.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

