Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

