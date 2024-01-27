Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

