Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. 14,228,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045,313. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

