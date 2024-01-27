Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $240.00 at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE VMC traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.36. 691,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,904. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

