Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $58.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 526,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

