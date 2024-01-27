Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.48.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

