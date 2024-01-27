Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

