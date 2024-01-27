Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

RIVN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 25,757,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,471,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

