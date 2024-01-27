Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,455.92 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $8,455.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,105.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00161506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00579259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00382091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00171171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,600,460 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

