Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.79 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $517.52 million and approximately $29.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00081191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,623,408 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

