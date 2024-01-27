Komodo Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

