Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Popular by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Popular by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 569,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,253. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.