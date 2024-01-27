PFG Investments LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

VTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,740.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,000.00%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

