Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.24. 634,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

