Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,736. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

