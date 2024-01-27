AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,669 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 549,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

