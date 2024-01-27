AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.69. The company had a trading volume of 641,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,482. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

