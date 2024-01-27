PFG Investments LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 680.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 209.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602,355. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.