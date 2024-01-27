PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. 3,464,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,963. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $392.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.22 and a 200 day moving average of $341.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

