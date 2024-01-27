Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $25.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.27 and a 200-day moving average of $941.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

