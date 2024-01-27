PFG Investments LLC Purchases 839 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

