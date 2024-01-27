PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $276,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Target by 290.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Target by 11.1% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 50,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $142.53. 3,014,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.