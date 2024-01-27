PFG Investments LLC Acquires 10,420 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 575,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.74. 16,850,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

