Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $547.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.80. 1,272,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

