Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 5.5%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 305,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 852,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,896,954.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,896,954.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,320 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,142 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.