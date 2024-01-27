DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,574. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,147 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

