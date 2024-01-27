CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.83.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.