StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GBR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
