StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GBR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

