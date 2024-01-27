Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 406,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Costamare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

