BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

BOX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 634,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BOX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

