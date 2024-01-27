International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 652,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in International Seaways by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

