Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

